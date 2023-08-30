There have been no known infections so far, the city said. A 3-year-old died of a brain-eating amoeba linked to an Arlington city splash pad in 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Texas — The City of Arlington has closed all of its public splash pads and pools until further notice after a water sample detected the possible presence of the Naegleria fowleri amoeba.

This sample was collected from the California Lane Park splash pad as part of a voluntary federal study. The city collected water samples from that splash pad once in July and once in August and sent them to an EPA laboratory for testing.

The amoeba is also known as the "brain-eating amoeba." City officials were notified on Aug. 29 that the sample was presumed positive for the presence of the amoeba based off laboratory observations. City officials said the EPA is conducting a Polymerase Chain Reaction test to confirm the preliminary observations.

“The City of Arlington is committed to the highest standards of safety and transparency and will keep the community updated regarding the pending test results,” Parks and Recreation Director James Orloski said in a statement. “Our industry-leading protocols and the advanced technology we have in place give us confidence in the chemical monitoring and treatment at our aquatics facilities.”

The city said it hasn't been notified of any hospitalizations or illnesses linked to its aquatic facilities at this time.

In 2021, a 3-year-old, Bakari Williams, died due to the amoeba after he became ill upon visiting Arlington's Don Misenhimer splash pad. Following his death, the city developed the Bakari Williams Protocol, putting additional checks and balances in place for maintenance at pools and splash pads, and upgraded the facilities' chemical testing, controllers and sanitation systems.

The city said its inspection records confirmed the California Lane Park splash pad's chlorination levels were continuously within established ranges throughout this summer, and that city staff tested water quality every 3 to 4 hours while the splash pad was in operation, about four times a day.

To learn more about the pool and splash pad chemical logs, the city's protocol and operating procedures, click here.