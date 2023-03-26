City of Bullard honors 6 people, including 4 students, who helped woman after she crashe

BULLARD, Texas — Editor's note: The video above aired March 14.
The City of Bullard Hosted a ceremony recognizing six individuals who assisted first responders in saving the life of a woman after a traffic accident occurred earlier this month.
Just 20 minutes before midnight on March 13, a woman crashed into a pond in the Bullard area. Her car was upside down in the water, and Bullard teenagers and neighbors came to the rescue.
Four Bullard ISD students and two Bullard residents were honored in a room of City Officials, First Responders, School Board Members, Smith County Commissioners Court officials, Bullard ISD officials, family members, and guests.