LONGVIEW, Texas — City officials on Friday said curbside recycling in Longview likely will be unavailable through Monday.

In a statement, city officials said recycling could be available again as early as Tuesday.

Recycling has been unavailable for the past two weeks due to maintenance at Rivers Recycling in Kilgore, where the city takes its recyclable materials, the city said.