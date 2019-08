GLADEWATER, Texas — As of today, all City of Gladewater non-emergency phone lines will be down for updates.

This will affect all city offices, courts, Gladewater Fire Department and Gladewater Police Department.

According to the city, emergency calls to 9-1-1 will still work and is only to be used for emergencies.

Updates are expected to be completed Sunday, August 11.

"We apologize for this inconvenience as we make improvements to the systems that serve our city."