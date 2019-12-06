TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler is inviting the public to a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the new inclusive playground at Southside Park.

After years of fundraising and planning, the city will begin construction on the new playground designed to be accessible for children with mobility challenges.

The new playground will be the only one of its kind in Tyler and East Texas.

The ceremony will take place Tuesday, June 25, at 2 p.m. at the park, located at 455 Shiloh Road.

The project construction and event is a partnership between the City of Tyler, Tyler Area Ambucs, Tyler Parks and Recreation, Keep Tyler Beautiful and the Half Cent Sales Tax Board.