City hires contractor to enhance streets, open areas in Downtown Tyler

The Tyler City Council approved a consulting contract with Toole Design on Wednesday, Jan. 12, for the development of a concept to support revitalization efforts in the downtown area.

In the last 15 years, there has been a national movement toward Downtown revitalization supported by State programs and Main Street America. With the additions of new large residential developments in progress and a high concentration of local business and amenities, a plan is needed to support this new growth and lifestyle.

The City of Tyler was inspired to undertake this effort following visits to Sulphur Springs. With a population of only 16,000, Sulphur Springs has made impressive place-making progress in their downtown over the last decade. Due to these efforts, significant private investment has been made.

Toole Design visited the City of Tyler for an initial collaboration over the summer of 2021. The visit resulted in a preliminary vision and ideas exploring the feasibility of creating a similarly inspiring and home-grown vision for Tyler’s core that reflects its heritage, community values and context.

The goal is to enhance the public realm including existing streets, green spaces, plazas and open areas, and create new signature public spaces to attract people, activity and investment. Additionally, it will also create a pedestrian and bicycle-friendly area to enhance access and connections to Downtown.

The plan is scheduled to be completed by July 2022. This preliminary vision and design will move the revitalization process forward to allow the City to develop phases for construction. Construction will support the new Visitors Center, the natural tourist hub and the development of a National Historic District.

The Tyler 1st Downtown Chapter, the Downtown Tyler Strategic Plan and the Historic Preservation Strategic Plan all recommend these types if planning efforts be completed prior to any public improvement funds being spent downtown. The Main Street Board also recommended approval of the project at the Dec. 16, 2021 meeting.