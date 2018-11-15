JACKSONVILLE — The City of Jacksonville has announced Lake Jacksonville has reopened to the public after being closed for three days.

On Monday, the city closed the lake due to high water levels.

As of 2:30 p.m., on Thursday, lake levels had decreased enough to allow for the lake to reopen.

The City of Jacksonville maintains the Lake Jacksonville Recreational Area which is located about three miles from downtown Jacksonville.

The lake's capacity is normally 30,500 acre-feet, and its surface area at 422 feet above sea level is 1,320 acres. In emergencies, the reservoir can be expanded to 46,500 acre-feet with a surface area of 1,760 acres. The lake has a drainage area of 41 square miles.

