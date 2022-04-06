City of Longview issues boil water notice

Because of the notice, Pine Tree ISD has canceled its classes for Wednesday.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The city of Longview has issued a boil water notice Wednesday morning after a 30-inch water main break on Tuesday caused the distribution system to have low water pressure.

According to the city's statement, crews have located the issue in the 5200 block of Loop 281 and they are working to isolate the water main break.

Because of the low water pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the city of Longview public water system to notify city residents to boil their water before consumption, such as washing hands/face, brushing teeth and drinking. This notice includes wholesale customers who are on the city of Longview water system.

Water for drinking, cooking, and ice making must be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. This means bringing the water is brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiling for two minutes.

Due to the boil water notice, Pine Tree ISD has canceled its classes for Wednesday.

When the boiling water is not needed, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking or consumption.