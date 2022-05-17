Arp issues boil water notice due to water main break

Officials will notify residents once water is safe for drinking or consumption by issuing an announcement to rescind the notice.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARP, Texas — Because of a water main line break, the city of Arp issued a boil water notice Monday afternoon.

According to the city of Arp, all public water system customers within the city limits should boil their water before consuming it, including prior to washing their hands or face, brushing their teeth and drinking.

Officials will notify residents once water is safe for drinking or consumption by issuing an announcement to rescind the boil water notice.

An Arp ISD spokesperson said the district has plenty of bottled water to satisfy the needs of its students and staff at this time. The Brookshire's in Overton supplied bottled water for the students and employees.

Parents are free to send their children to school with their own bottled water, according to the school district.