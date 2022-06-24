City of Athens cancels fireworks celebration due to drought conditions

The city of Athens and the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center have canceled this year's Fireworks at the Fisheries event, according to an announcement on Friday.

Their decision was made due to a burn ban and current drought conditions in Henderson County.



Henderson County was placed under a 30-day burn ban this week, and the county is in moderate to severe drought without significant rain in the forecast.



"We are just as disappointed as you about cancelling the show, but safety has to be our top priority," the city of Athens said in its post.