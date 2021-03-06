City of Athens releases statement after mayor's arrest for online solicitation of a minor

ATHENS, Texas — The City of Athens has released a statement after learning the East Texas city's mayor was arrested in Longview on Thursday for online solicitation of a minor.
"We were shocked to learn yesterday of Mr. Montgomery's arrest in Longview," the city said. "These are very serious allegations and the City of Athens does not take them lightly. We are committed to the protection and safety of our children. The City Council will be considering all possible actions as details become available. As this is a Longview Police Department investigation, we have no information beyond what has been reported by the news media."
Athens Mayor James Monte Montgomery was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Thursday for online solicitation of a minor/sexual conduct. His bond was set at $300,000.
