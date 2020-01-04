BULLARD, Texas — The City of Bullard is asking people to show their support for workers providing essential services during the coronavirus pandemic, through a new initiative called, 'Hearts for Heroes.'

Residents and local businesses can display decorative hearts on their front doors and windows with positive messages of thanks.

Bullard Mayor Pam Frederick said the initiative was created to bring the community together and let those working on the front lines know they're appreciated.

"We know that they are out there on the front lines. We know and we're talking about everybody from the obvious, the healthcare people, the first responders, but [also] our grocery store people, our trash collectors, our utility people, everybody that doesn't have the choice to stay home and stay safe," Frederick said.

The city is asking participants to share photos of their completed hearts on its Facebook page.

Frederick said materials used to decorate the hearts can easily be found at home.

"It's just kind of a collection of scrapbook paper, different kinds of scrapbook paper, glittery ones and iridescent ones...just whatever I could find. I cut a big heart just out of a brown paper sack and then covered it with that. Then, I put one special heart in the middle," Frederick said, while describing her decorative heart.

The city also partnered with local retailer, Sign Country, to distribute yard signs.

Those interested in a 'Hearts for Heroes' yard sign can fill out a form on the city's Facebook page. The number of signs is limited. Visit their page for more information.