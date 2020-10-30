City of Bullard, NAACP press conference regarding Grand Slam incident pushed back

The city says they hope to have a joint press conference next week.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The City of Bullard and the NAACP has announced a press conference originally scheduled for the end of this week has been pushed back.

According to the city, administrators, the family of the minor involved in the incident and the NAACP will meet Friday to review body camera footage of the night of the incident.

"Joe Turner, the local president of the NAACP, met yesterday with our officer involved in the situation," the city said in a statement. "We appreciate the professionalism and courtesy of the NAACP in discussing this issue."

The city says they hope to have a joint press conference next week.