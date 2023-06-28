City of Carthage reports several incidents of vandalism in its parks

In a Facebook post, the city shared multiple photos of vandalism, including destroyed playground equipment and leaving trash at local parks.

CARTHAGE, Texas — The city of Carthage has reported that its staff has spent "way too much time cleaning up and fixing problems" caused by vandalism.

"Our employees work very hard to keep each park looking nice," the post read. "Their first stop each morning is to the different parks making sure each is clean and in excellent condition so everyone who visits can have an enjoyable experience."

The city of Carthage has security cameras in place across different areas and if a person is caught, they will be held accountable, according to the post.