City of Chandler to consider becoming Sanctuary City for the Unborn, prohibit 'abortion trafficking'

The city of Chandler will consider and take action on the ordinance at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

CHANDLER, Texas — The city of Chandler could join several East Texas cities in banning abortion within its city limits by adopting a Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance.

Also a part of the language in the potential ordinance is prohibiting "abortion trafficking." The city of Chandler will consider and take action on the ordinance at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

This means it would be illegal for any person to knowingly transport any person to provide or obtain an elective abortion, regardless of where the operation will happen. That portion of the ordinance applies if the transportation begins, ends or passes through the city of Chandler.

The "abortion trafficking" section of the ordinance states ingesting drugs that induce abortions in Chandler are also illegal.

The city of Chandler recommendation in its agenda states after reviewing the documents from the Sanctuary for the Unborn organization, a resolution, which would express opposition against abortion and not go against other laws in the state, instead of an ordinance.

According to the agenda, the city of Chandler has received communication and open records requests from groups opposing this ordinance.

According to the text of the ordinance, the city of Chandler or any officer or employee of the city cannot enforce the regulations. The requirements within the ordinance are enforced exclusively through private civil lawsuits.

Sixteen cities across East Texas have adopted the Sanctuary City for the Unborn. Through the passage of an ordinance, the city councils voted in favor of banning abortion operations and clinics from coming to their town.

Those cities include: