City of Crockett begins to rebuild following Monday night tornadoes

Extensive structural damages stretched across Highway 19 showcasing businesses and homes destroyed in minutes.

CROCKETT, Texas — As crews worked to return power to portions of East Texas damaged by the storm, business and homeowners stepped up to salvage what was left of Monday night's tornadoes.

A shopping mall home to several small businesses in Crockett lined along Highway 19 were almost unrecognizable with roofs blown off, metal beams bent in half and bricks blown apart.

Haley Clark, store manager of Big's convenience store, located at the gas station on the corner of Highway 19 and Norman Lane, said she thought an alert on her phone meant there was a burglar.

"We thought somebody was burglarizing it and I sent my assistant manager up here to check it out. And come to find out it wasn't being burglarized. It got hit by the tornado."

A tornado that left that store vulnerable to looters.

"Crockett PD, the state troopers, everybody, sheriff's department, they've been here watching over our store, you know, just to give us extra security while we deal with this right now," Clark said.

Security and certainty is what many East Texans are searching for right now as communities try to rebuild.

Just a few feet over, neighboring street Norman Lane was filled with homes torn apart, vehicles crushed by trees and pets looking for their owners.

Crews were on scene to provide water and assistance to displaced residents.

Gov. Greg Abbott said it's important for business and home owners to report all damages so that a disaster declaration can be passed for the state.