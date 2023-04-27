City of Crockett sees major weather damage, power outages; school closes Thursday due to storm's impact

In a Facebook post, the Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce shared several photos of the storm damage and encouraged people to watch out for debris in the roadways.

CROCKETT, Texas — The city of Crockett saw a large amount of damage come out of Wednesday night's severe storms that moved through East Texas, including structure damage, power outages, water issues and a school closure.

In a Facebook post, the Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce shared several photos of the storm damage and encouraged people to watch out for debris in the roadways as they're driving.

Crockett ISD said because of a loss of power and storm damage, the school district canceled classes for Thursday.

The city of Crockett said on Facebook that an ONCOR manager told the city that the electrical company will be switching some feeds into town and people should expect to have power up in most areas of town within the next two to three hours.

"If your house has been or is flooded, please be aware of returning power and turn off the breakers to your house until everything can be verified by an electrician," the city's post read.

In addition to electric issues, the city reported there was also an interruption in water pressures Wednesday night on the east side of town because of pump issues and a water main break.

Although the leak is getting isolated and pressures are coming back, a boil water notice has been issued for any areas that lost water service.

Those who had their property damaged are asked to contact the Texas Division of Emergency Management and fill out a brief survey by clicking HERE.

The city's post said this will help the state know where to focus its efforts and provide funds.

