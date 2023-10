At this time, officials are advising individuals to call (903) 845-2166 for any emergencies.

GLADEWATER, Texas — The city of Gladewater has announced their emergency 911 lines are currently down as of Sunday morning.

Both the Gladewater Police Department and Fire Department were notified by the ETCOG of this issue.

Currently, officials are unaware of the cause behind the issue and do not have a restoration time.