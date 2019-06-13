GLADEWATER, Texas — The City of Gladewater issued a boil water notice to residents Thursday afternoon,

According to the city, due to a break in a water main, customers are asked to boil water prior to consumption.

The city is working to repair the main and assure pressure is back to required levels.

Water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled for two minutes and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until further notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact John Choice or Steve Matlock at 903-720-4141 or 903-844-6331.