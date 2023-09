The conservation notice comes after reviewing the water levels within the city's contingency plan.

GLADEWATER, Texas — The city of Gladewater is issuing a stage 1 conservation notice on Friday afternoon.

The conservation notice comes after reviewing the water levels within the city's contingency plan, according to a Facebook post.

City officials are asking residents and businesses to conserve water usage as much as they can at this time.