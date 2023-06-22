City of Hallsville creates child safety zones to limit where sex offenders can live

This city law applies to adult convicted offenders involving a child victim sex crime.

HALLSVILLE, Texas — The city of Hallsville on Tuesday approved an ordinance to create zones restricting where registered sex offenders may live and enter or loiter.

City councilmembers voted unanimously in favor of the sex offender restrictions ordinance. This city law applies to adult convicted offenders involving a child victim sex crime.

It also makes it illegal to rent to an applicable registered sex offender, the city of Hallsville said on Facebook.

The city said that the Texas Sex Offender Registration Program itself doesn't stop registered sex offenders from living or going near places frequented by children. But Texas community supervision and parole laws and city ordinances can require the addition of a "child safety zone.”

"This ordinance serves to further protect our children and maintain these restrictions once the limitations end at the completion of the offender's parole or probation," the statement from the city of Hallsville read. "A big 'thank you' to our city council for taking up this measure of protection."

People can view the Texas DPS Public Sex Offender Registry Search by clicking here.