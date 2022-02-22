City of Jacksonville buys Cherokee Ranch Golf Course, returning property to local control

The course, which is approximately 190 acres, has 18 holes, complimenting 14,500 square-foot clubhouse and pro shop facility, totaled over $2 million.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Through the purchase of one of the oldest golf courses in Texas, the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation and city officials expect to add significant revenue to the town with increased sales tax income and tourism dollars.

JEDCO and the city of Jacksonville announced on Tuesday the purchase of the Cherokee Ranch Golf Course in partnership with Cherokee Ranch Golf Inc.

Cherokee Ranch Golf Inc. has operated and leased the course since 2016; however, the lease was set to expire early this year and the property owner wanted to sell the land.

Because of the sale closing, the city said the golf course is once again under local control.

The course, which is approximately 190 acres, has 18 holes, complimenting 14,500 square-foot clubhouse and pro shop facility, totaled over $2 million. JEDCO gave $1.036 million while the city and CRG contributed $750,000 and $250,000 respectively, according to the announcement.

CRG started a 25-year, triple net lease agreement with JEDCO for the continued operation of the golf course and pro shop. The golf course will be annexed into the city of Jacksonville following the purchase, which will add to sales tax revenue for the city and economic development.

Any privately-held individual properties will not be included in the annexation proceedings, the city said.

“The golf course serves those living here, but also draws people and business to Jacksonville," said JEDCO Board Chairman Darrell Dement. “This is a true asset, and it is vital we do not lose an amenity of this caliber as we compete for new growth. The board’s decision to back this project is evidence of our commitment to this community.”

The city will use the $750,000, which comes from hotel occupancy taxes, to renovate the golf course's clubhouse facility into a public civic center. Efforts to create the civic center are in the planning stages.

“As a lifelong citizen of Jacksonville, I am aware of the course’s legacy, but I am more optimistic about what it will become, than what it has been”, said Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham. “The city’s contribution was necessary to bring this deal to fruition and I am pleased with the council’s resolve to bring back a place for us to gather.”

Cherokee Ranch Golf Club was built in 1936, and it attracts visitors from all over the state and hosts UIL high school tournaments.