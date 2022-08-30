City of Jacksonville to celebrate 150th anniversary with street festival

Jacksonville was founded in 1872 along newly laid rail line. Organizers are seeking to honor the significant date on Oct. 22 by decorating with patriotic swags or buntings. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“When we saw the photos from 1922 and 1972, we just knew this was how downtown and our city needed to look for the celebration”, said Cassie Devillier, event co-chair. “We found a supplier that makes these in the USA and are proud to be able to offer them to our businesses, homes and organizations to decorate at an affordable price. They are great quality and will last for years and years!”