JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The City of Jacksonville has announced the reopening of city parks facilities and Lake Jacksonville.

Lake Jacksonville will reopen to swimming and fishing tournaments, and the beaches will reopen.

Lake Jacksonville campgrounds will be open starting Friday, May 22.

All-City parks and amenities are reopened.

The Buckner Park swimming pool opening date is to be determined. Staff is evaluating how to properly apply State guidelines for its safe reopening.

The Nichols Green Park splash pad will open Friday, May 22 at 7 a.m.

The State guidance allows youth sports to start practices June 1 and games on June 15.

The City has been in constant communication with Jacksonville Baseball and Softball Association working together to allow youth sports to begin their season if the association chooses to.

With the decision to open these parks, the City asks all users to be vigilant about the COVID-19 threat, and to continue practicing social distancing when in public.

More information will be provided shortly on other City facilities reopenings.