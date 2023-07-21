City of Kilgore eliminates local youth curfew

Mayor Ronnie Spradlin said the ruling from Austin was unfortunate, as he believes the Kilgore curfew was a good thing for local youth.

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore City Council has passed a new city ordinance officially repealing the city’s juvenile curfew in order to remain in compliance with a recent change in state law.

Texas House Bill 1819, which repeals the authority of political subdivisions to adopt or enforce juvenile curfews, was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in June and will go into effect Sept. 1 after being passed unanimously in the House.

Ordinance No. 1859, unanimously approved by the city council, reads “By the passage of this Ordinance, the City Council for the City of Kilgore, Texas repeals Article 8.06 (Juvenile Curfew) of the City’s Code of Ordinances. All such regulations found within Article 8.06 shall be repealed immediately upon the passage of this Ordinance.”