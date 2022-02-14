Kilgore honors police and firefighters

3 men received awards recognizing their years of service to the Kilgore community at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

KILGORE, Texas — Three of Kilgore’s finest, two from the Kilgore Police Department and one from the Kilgore Fire Department, received awards recognizing their years of service to the community at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The first to be recognized was KPD Officer J.B. Pierce, who was given an award for 20 years of service to the department by Chief Todd Hunter.

Pierce began his law enforcement career in 1991 and came to work as a reserve officer for KPD while also having a full-time job at Kilgore Ceramics. He became a full-time KPD officer in 2001 and has served in various roles as a police officer, field training officer, school resource officer, crash investigator, crime scene officer and many more. Chief Hunter noted Pierce’s work as a crime scene investigator has led to multiple cases being solved thanks to Pierce’s work collecting fingerprints from crime scenes.