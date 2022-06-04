LIVE BLOG: City of Longview boil water notice

Follow along with CBS19 to make sure you're aware of all the changing conditions in Longview!

LONGVIEW, Texas — The City of Longview will inform water customers when the water boil notice has been rescinded. Until then, residents are advised to boil water at a rolling boil for two minutes before consumption.

As more updates come in regarding boil water notices and resources for residents, CBS19 will update our live blog to keep you up to date.

Those with questions can contact the Public Works Department at (903) 237-1240.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6

5:55PM: CBS19 has acquired video footage of the main water break in Longview:

4:31PM: The boil water notice is expected to remain in place until April 9 at the earliest. City of Longview offices were originally meant to reopen on April 7.

One water distribution site in Longview will be open on April 7 at the Longview Convention Complex. The site will open at 9 am and will remain open as supplies are available. Traffic should enter the site from Cotton St. onto Grand Blvd.

Water system function was expected to improve during the evening hours today and into April 7, but the boil water notice will remain in effect for the majority of Longview. The City will be conducting two separate water quality tests once the water system function has been restored before the boil water notice will be lifted.

4:04PM: Longview ISD released a statement saying they will not reopen classes on April 7. Officials do not feel that the water has returned to safe levels for sanitation purposes, leading them to push opening facilities until April 8.

LISD employees are not required to report to campuses on April 7 either, unless directed by district administrators.

3:37PM: There are currently eight pallets of water at the Longview Mall with no line of cars. Water is at a first-come, first-serve basis.

2:41PM: If the boil water notice is still in place on April 7, the Longview ISD English II STAAR test will be rescheduled and administered on April 8, according to Longview ISD PIO Francisco Rojas.

2:11PM: CBS19 received images from our newspaper partners at the Longview News-Journal regarding the water main break.

1:45 PM: The Longview Mall is down to their last 30 pallets. Crews are waiting for two more trucks from Brookshire's with 80 pallets each.

1 PM: Longview Convention Complex has run out of water, but more is expected to come around 2 p.m. The Longview Mall parking lot still has water and another truck has arrived there with more water as well.

12:35 PM: Longview ISD has released an updated plan regarding the ongoing water boil notice. "If the water pressure and capacity are adequate by later today, the district is optimistic that toilet facilities will be functional and safe for student and staff use." In the meantime, the district has acquired 24,000 water bottles for student and staff use.

Until the water supply is cleared by officials for drinking, LISD will provide bottled water and food preparation at all campuses. All water fountains have been temporarily disabled until the boil water advisory has been lifted and city water lines have been flushed.

12:30 PM: Longview Mayor Andy Mack said residents and businesses within a portion of north Longview, including the Spring Hill area, do not have to boil water prior to consumption.

Mack said crews are continuing to fix the water distribution system and return water pressure. This may require anywhere from 24 to 48 hours to fully charge the system.

"I will continue to keep you updated as I am updated," Mack said.

Spring Hill ISD is also no longer under the boil water notice zone following this announcement from the city. Classes will resume Thursday at the district's regularly scheduled time.

12:14 PM: Director of Marketing Libby Bryson said that the Longview Regional Medical Center is continuing medical care without disruption, but are acting out of an abundance of caution by rescheduling all patient procedures Wednesday. The hospital is providing alternative water solutions for drinking and hand washing; bathing kits for patients; and portable toilets throughout the campus for staff and visitors.

12:05 PM: According to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center spokesperson Will Knous, the hospital has "operational plans and preparations in place for this kind of thing, and that patient care isn't being negatively impacted."

11:25AM: The City of Longview is offering bottled water to residents of Longview amid the ongoing boil water notice.

Due to the loss of water or low pressure of water throughout the city, there will be two locations for bottled water pickup from 11:30 am to 10 pm. The current locations are:

Longview Convention Complex, 100 Grand Blvd.

Longview Mall, South Parking Lot, 3500 McCann Rd.

6:02 AM: The city of Longview issued a boil water notice, which is expected to last at least 48 hours. The notice was issued after a 30-inch water main break on Tuesday caused by the distribution system to have low pressure.

The break is isolated to the 5200 block of Loop 281 and crews are working to isolate and repair the main break.

The city of Hallsville asked residents on Facebook to conserve water to ensure there is an adequate supply for essential uses. The post requested that people stop lawn and garden sprinkling and to generally try to minimize water use.