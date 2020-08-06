LONGVIEW, Texas — The city of Longview has placed some projects on the chopping block and implemented a hiring freeze in some departments in the face of an economic downturn ushered in by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The effect on the local economy began in March when shelter-at-home orders started. People stayed home. Non-essential businesses closed. Sales at stores and restaurants plummeted.

“In March, when it became clear that COVID-19 would impact the economy, we began running budget estimates that the city could experience a significant loss of revenue in the neighborhood of $3 million to $5 million within this fiscal year,” city spokesman Shawn Hara said. “Hopefully, the actual loss will not be as significant as that, but time will tell.”

