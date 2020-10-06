LONGVIEW, Texas — As the economy shows signs of recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, local governments are looking to make money lost from the lack of tax dollards while the economy was stifled.

The city of Longview has reevaluated their spending this year in light of its reduced funds.

"Just like so many people's personal finances have been impacted, this is something that we have to look at very closely with the city budget as well,” Longview spokesperson Shawn Hara said.

The city decided in March to slim down their budget in anticipation of the economic hardship brought on by the pandemic. The biggest and most effective cuts were scheduled public works projects.

“We normally do a street repaving project every year, it's in the budget for about $1.72 million, as well as the addition of a new parking lot near one of our trails. That was going to be located adjacent to the Guthrie trail extension,” Hara said.

In addition to these cuts, save for a few exceptions, the city has placed a hiring freeze on all positions.

“One of the big things that we've done is the city manager put in place a hiring freeze for all of our general fund positions except for police and fire and public safety communications,” Hara said.

Hara says there is a possibility these types of budget cuts could be necessary next year, but they remain optimistic.

“We're starting the process for looking at next year's budget as well. And we realized that these kinds of cuts that we're making now for this year are probably going to need to continue in the next year, but we hope the recovery happens soon,” Hara said.