LONGVIEW, Texas — A city of Longview employee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, spokesman Shawn Hara and Mayor Andy Mack said Monday evening.

The employee works within a small group and doesn’t work in public safety, customer service or anything in direct interface with the public that would be a community spread concern, Hara said.

The city was informed about the positive test Thursday. However, the employee — a resident of Harrison County — has not been at work since the previous Friday, March 27.

You can read more about this story from our partners at the Longview News-Journal.