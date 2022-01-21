City of Longview, Gregg County to hold historical maker workshop

Longview has 10 local historic landmarks designated by the Historic Preservation Commission.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Planning and Zoning Division and the Gregg County Historical Commission will hold a Historical Marker Workshop at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9, at the Development Services offices at 410 S. High St.

The workshop will cover topics such as how to conduct research, apply to the Texas Historical Commission’s Historical Marker program and write the marker narrative. Staff will discuss Longview’s Local Historic Landmark designation including current local landmarks, benefits of and how to apply for designation.

“We want to empower and educate residents to take advantage of these great programs,” City Planner Angela Choy said. “We know there are eligible parts of Longview’s and Gregg County’s history that aren’t currently reflected on historical markers or as part of the Local Historic Landmark program.”

Gregg County is home to 116 historical markers, according to information maintained by the Texas Historical Commission. Longview has 10 local historic landmarks designated by the Historic Preservation Commission.

Historical markers commemorate diverse topics in Texas history, including: the history and architecture of houses; commercial and public buildings; religious congregations; and military sites; events that changed the course of local and state history; and individuals who have made lasting contributions to our state; community organizations; and businesses.