LONGVIEW, Texas — The city of Longview issued two fire code citations Monday to a South Longview motel and is considering court action to have it declared substandard, said Development Services Director Michael Shirley.

“We are going to be pursuing a case in (municipal) court for a substandard building,” Shirley said. He added the city judge may order repairs at the 121-room Express Inn at 3120 Estes Parkway or order it to be vacated, demolished or boarded up in 30 to 60 days.

A follow-up inspection Monday by city staff determined a number of rooms where people had been staying lacked appropriate smoke detectors or ones that did not function. He added the hotel management had not corrected a months-old violation of using a room to store equipment.

