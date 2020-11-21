City of Longview moves forward on new fire training facility

The project, expected to cost $2.2 million, will result in “the restoration of hands-on firefighter training.”

LONGVIEW, Texas — The city of Longview has taken another step in constructing a new fire training facility, a project Chief J.P. Steelman says will result in “the restoration of hands-on firefighter training.”

A building permit for the project was issued earlier this month on about 90 acres of land off South Eastman Road provided by the Longview Economic Development Corp. at the Longview Business Park.

“This is possible because of the direct cooperation of LEDCO to allow us to make this transition to this new property,” Steelman said. “Location is everything. It’s given us the opportunity to modernize."

In 2018, Longview voters approved a bond package providing funding for numerous project, including the training facility, fire station improvements and a new police department. The training facility project is expected to cost $2.2 million.