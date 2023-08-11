City of Longview property tax rate could drop 3%

"This reduction enables us to maintain our balanced budget proposed last month with the same expenses and provide financial relief to our residents," he said.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The city of Longview is considering a 3% cut in its property tax rate for the upcoming budget year.

This past month, City Manager Rolin McPhee presented the City Council with a total proposed 2023-24 budget of $217.36 million, which is about $6 million more than the 2022-23 budget of $211.17 million.

McPhee returned to the council Thursday with an amended total budget of $216.94 million. The main difference is finalized property tax valuations significantly exceeded the initial estimates provided by the Gregg County Appraisal District, he said.