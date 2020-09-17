City of Longview ready to get back to projects

Projects that were planned for the upcoming year will begin soon, as well as the construction of Fire Station No. 5 and a new police station.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Early when the pandemic hit East Texas, the City of Longview made cuts to its current budget in anticipation of the economic hardships to come.

“We saw several months with significant losses and not just sales tax, but also a lot of our other revenue sources from different services that we provide,” Shawn Hara, spokesperson for the City of Longview, said. “Different fees and fines and all of those kinds of things, we saw reduced revenue in those areas.”

One of the biggest cuts the City made was to its street maintenance budget as well as a hiring freeze.

“We hadn't gone out to bid yet for those street improvement projects, so we knew it was a big project that we could hit the pause button on,” Hara said.

There’s still no end in sight for COVID-19, but as the 2021 fiscal year approaches, in less than a month the City will be able to get back to work on updates.

Hara says the city’s property valuations came back higher than anticipated, which has also helped to get things going again. Longview did not raise the property tax rate, but kept it at its current rate of 55.89 cents per $100 valuation.

“So those projects are regular maintenance, doing upgrades to streets,” he explained. “We needed about $2.8 million to get back on track, we were able to do 1.4 million. The way that our street department does that, they do an evaluation of all of our streets and then identify the most important streets.”

Other projects that were planned for the upcoming year will begin soon, as well as the construction of Fire Station No. 5 and a new police station. Bond and grant funded projects will still be happening as well.

“The 2018 bond election included the completion of Lear Park,” Hara said. “That park is going to be receiving two new baseball fields, two new softball fields and they're also going to be converting two of our soccer fields into artificial turf to give them more play ability throughout the year.”

The W.G. Bill Lear Athletic Complex is anticipated to be finished in a year and a half. The city will also be upgrading five other parks Stamper Park/Womack Field, Jackson Park, McWhorter Park East, Patterson Park and Spring Creek Park.

Stamper Park will see an overhaul of its athletic fields, a new walkway from an existing road, a parking lot from another road, and the pavilion will be replaced.