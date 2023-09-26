City of Longview receives federal funding to promote drug-free communities, reduce youth substance abuse

LONGVIEW, Texas — The city of Longview will receive over $25,000 in federal funding to promote drug-free communities and decrease substance abuse in youth thanks to legislation authored by Texas Sen. John Cornyn.
Cornyn's office announced Tuesday morning that the city would be given $25,531 from the U.S. Department of Justice, which was possible by the legislation that he contributed to -- the Substance Abuse Prevention Act.
“When it comes to protecting young Texans from the dangers of substance abuse, we must use every tool in our toolbox,” Cornyn said. “I am proud to have helped provide this investment to prevent and reduce substance abuse in Longview and am glad the city will receive more resources to support our next generation’s health.”