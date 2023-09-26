City of Longview receives federal funding to promote drug-free communities, reduce youth substance abuse

Sen. Cornyn's office announced Tuesday morning that the city would be given $25,531 from the U.S. Department of Justice,

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — The city of Longview will receive over $25,000 in federal funding to promote drug-free communities and decrease substance abuse in youth thanks to legislation authored by Texas Sen. John Cornyn.

Cornyn's office announced Tuesday morning that the city would be given $25,531 from the U.S. Department of Justice, which was possible by the legislation that he contributed to -- the Substance Abuse Prevention Act.