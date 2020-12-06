LONGVIEW, Texas — The city of Longview will open its largest splash pad next week and its second pool June 25, with its largest pool and smaller splash pads already open for summer fun.

Coronavirus-related restrictions issued by Gov. Gregg Abbott and related staffing city issues have affected decisions about opening those facilities.

"It's normally not an easy task to get aquatic facilities opened, but it's been an even greater challenge due to repercussions of COVID-19," said Scott Caron, the city's parks and recreation director. "We have been making every effort to balance the necessary health and safety protocols with having appropriate staff."

