City of Longview 'Spray it Forward' initiative gives out 1000th voucher

The Spay It Forward initiative is open to households with an annual income of less than $50,000 and covers $100 towards spay or neuter services.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A proactive initiative aiming to reduce the number of unwanted animals in Gregg County hit a milestone in August.

The Spay It Forward program, which launched in Aug. 2021, recently gave its 1,000th voucher to help fund the spaying or neutering of animals.

Each voucher covers up to $100 towards the procedure with participating veterinarians.

“Everything we do at the shelter once an animal arrives is reactive,” said Chris Kemper, animal services manager and director of the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center (LACAC).

Kemper said about 70 percent of the vouchers given out are used. Since its launch, the voucher program has prevented the birth of thousands of unwanted animals, as just one unspayed female dog and her offspring can produce more than 7,500 puppies in a period of four years.

Spay It Forward is currently partnered with the LACAC and Longview Pets Are Worth Saving, a nonprofit that raises money to fund shelter programs across East Texas.

LACAC also sells Spay It Forward t-shirts with every fourth shirt sold covers the cost of a voucher. This has now demonstrated a need for others to take action in the community. Kemper is hopeful that other businesses and organizations will join the initiative.

“This is a community problem, and community problems need community solutions,” Kemper said.

Jackie Reynolds, executive director of Longview PAWS, said donations are helpful in continuing the expansion of the initiative.

“We’ve seen a significant growth in demand for the vouchers this year. If we want to continue to reach people through this program, we need ongoing support from individuals and businesses in our community,” she said.

Applicants must reside in Gregg County or a city served by the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center including Longview, Kilgore, Gladewater or White Oak.