City of Longview to offer dog obedience classes Oct. 23 to Nov. 20

LONGVIEW, Texas — The city of Longview is gearing up to offer dog obedience classes in late October through mid November.

Classes begin on Oct. 23 and run through Nov. 20 on Monday from 6 to 7 p.m. The cost of the class costs $75 to attend.

It will be located at the Longview Exhibit Building at 1123 Jaycee Dr. in Longview.

The class will aim to help dog owners to tame their dogs who suffer from behavioral issues. Instructors will utilize both voice commands and hand signals to praise dogs for their good behavior.