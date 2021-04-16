PSA: City of Lufkin asking people to not flush baby/cleaning wipes

The material has been causing issues in the Brookhollow subdivision.

LUFKIN, Texas — The City of Lufkin wants to remind residents not to flush baby/cleaning wipes.

According to the city, the material has been causing issues in the Brookhollow subdivision, specifically around Sunflower Street at the intersection of Gobblers Knob Road.

On April 14, water department employees had to clean out the clogged sewer lines for the second time in two weeks.

The initial problem was thought to be a large shop towel, but the amount of sewage absorbed made it difficult.

Checking further up the line, workers found cleaner material and had the appearance of a large baby or cleaning wipe, according to the city.

City officials do not believe the issues is connected to residential use based on the volume. During both occasions, several 30 galloon bags were filled with material.