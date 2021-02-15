City of Lufkin asks drivers to stay off Loop 287 while crews treat roadway

The City says "if you are not an essential employee stay home.

LUFKIN, Texas — The City of Lufkin is urging citizens to stay off of Loop 287 in order to keep it passable and safe.

According to the city, TxDOT typically treats Loop 287, however, they are overwhelmed with issues on U.S. 59 and other major highways. The City's Street Department is taking over the responsibility of Loop 287.

"We have an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS situation on our roads right now," the City said. "The powder we had this morning has been packed down throughout the day and has turned into sheets of ice. Our current road conditions go far beyond the capability of brine and sand."

The City has one truck that is capable of removing the ice to properly treat the roadway, but in order to do so quickly, Loop 287 needs to be clear of traffic.

