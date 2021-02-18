City of Lufkin begins to replenish water supply, holds water drive

Officials say households will have water "by-mid-to-late afternoon" on Thursday.

LUFKIN, Texas — After a day without water, Lufkin residents can expect their services to be returned by Thursday afternoon, officials say.

A boil notice is still in effect.

Water services were lost yesterday after too much demand drained the reserves while the water treatment center struggled to keep power.

While residents are waiting for water to return, the city is organizing a water drive with Brookshire Brothers on the north side of the Pitser Garrison Convention Center (601 N. Second St.).

Citizens can drive through and pick up two cases of water per vehicle at no cost. The drive will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday.

"Road conditions, though still icy, are not as bad as they have been the last several days," Jessica Pebsworth, the Lufkin Communications Director, said. "Travel slowly and use extreme caution."

The City of Lufkin, Councilman Ward No. 4 Mark Hicks, and residents Stephen Greak and Clay Keith were able to get industrial generators brought in by 18-wheeler from Houston late Wednesday afternoon.

"Our crews then worked into the morning hours amid 20-degree temps to get four of our water wells pumping again," Pebsworth said. "That means our water supply is currently recovering."

Citizens are asked to continue to conserve water until the plants are fully functioning. Here are a few tips:

Limit water use to necessities

Take short showers

Delay clothes washing if possible

Don’t leave the water running while brushing your teeth

Businesses and households are asked to monitor their water lines for leaks that may not have been apparent with frozen pipes and low water pressure.