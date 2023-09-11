Gov. Abbott announces City of Lufkin as Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

A ceremony will be held at the Texas State Forest Festival in celebration of Lufkin's Music Friendly announcement this Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday the city of Lufkin as the 45th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community.

The Music Friendly program looks to help foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

According to Abbott, music is a big part of the Texas community.

"Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state," Abbott said.

Lufkin is also a community looking to grow and thrive in their music culture.

“Participation in the Music Friendly Texas program provides us with an invaluable network and sends a clear message to industry professionals that Lufkin is serious about attracting and developing music industry growth," said Visit Lufkin Director Tara Hendrix.

State Rep. Trent Ashby, who represents Angelina, Houston, Polk, San Augustine, Trinity and Tyler counties in the Texas House, said the music program will help embrace the community and culture.

“As a proud Lufkin resident, I have no doubt that this certification will help foster future growth and opportunity to benefit the people living in Lufkin and the surrounding region," Ashby said.

A ceremony will be held at the Texas State Forest Festival at the George H Henderson Exposition Center on the Swinging Axe Stage in celebration of Lufkin's Music Friendly announcement this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, the announcement read.