City of Lufkin issues burn ban, effective immediately

LUFKIN, Texas — The city of Lufkin has issued a burn ban effective today.

The emergency order will be placed for 7 days at which point officials anticipate the implementation of a 60-day burn ban.

Angelina County officials has also enacted a burn ban for the next 90 days.

This ban is effective immediately on all outdoor burning. Any kind of burning is prohibited at this time.

When areas experience extended periods of hot, dry, windy weather, counties implement bans on outdoor burning as a wildfire prevention tool.

"In Texas, local governments are empowered to take action on the behalf of those they serve, the Texas A&M Forest Service says. "When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put in place by a county judge or county commissioners court prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning for public safety."