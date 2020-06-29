City of Lufkin issues emergency directive regarding masks in commercial establishments within city limits

All commercial establishments in Lufkin must post a sign requiring persons over the age of 10 to wear some form of covering over their nose and mouth.

LUFKIN, Texas — In light of the continued spread of COVID-19, the Mayor and leadership of the City of Lufkin believe the proactive wearing of face masks by local residents may be an important part in a comprehensive preventative effort.

Therefore, the Mayor Bob Brown is issuing a new emergency advisory directive that all commercial establishments in Lufkin post a sign requiring persons over the age of 10 to wear some form of covering over their nose and mouth while in the establishment, such as an allergy mask, homemade mask, scarf, bandana or handkerchief.

The directive is advisory in nature because, according to Governor Greg Abbott’s newest executive order GA-28 that was issued on Friday, June 26, “Individuals are encouraged to wear appropriate face coverings, but no jurisdiction can impose a civil or criminal penalty for failure to wear a face covering.”

Although Gov. Abbott’s executive order makes enforcement of mandated mask-wearing effectively impossible, the order states clearly that a business may require “a customer to follow additional hygiene measures when obtaining services."

“Ultimately, it is the individual responsibility of each person to protect themselves, their families, and others in our community. We are asking our commercial establishments and residents to work together to help us get through this difficult time,” said Mayor Brown.