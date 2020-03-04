LUFKIN, Texas — In light of the coronavirus outbreak, City of Lufkin officials believe the proactive wearing of face masks by local residents may help prevent the spread.

This comes after the ongoing discussions by the White House Coronavirus Task Force on the nationwide wearing of face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Therefore, officials recommend that all residents over the age of five should wear some form of covering over their nose and mouth, such as an allergy mask, homemade mask, scarf, bandana, or handkerchief, when in public settings.

Generally, there is no need to wear a face mask when engaging in a permissible outside physical activity, riding in a personal vehicle, or when at home.

“We do not want the residents of Lufkin to get an artificial sense of protection from a face mask,” said Mayor Bob Brown. “We think a mask could be helpful, but this is not a substitute for the Social Distancing Requirements in the recent Stay at Home – Stay Safe Order. Those are required by law. Keep your distance of at least six feet, wash and disinfect your hands, and we recommend you wear some kind of face mask. We must do everything in our power to stay safe.”

