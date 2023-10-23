City of Lufkin seeking teen court volunteers for 2023-24 school year

The program aims to give high school students an opportunity to learn about the criminal justice field and get an inside look into the court system.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LUFKIN, Texas — The city of Lufkin is seeking individuals and sponsors interested in participating in its new teen court program this fall.

The program aims to give high school students an opportunity to learn about the criminal justice field and get an inside look into the court system.

The teen court enables teens who pled guilty or have no contest to certain Class C misdemeanors to have their case tried by the jury.

"Teen court volunteers will be presenting the case, introducing all evidence, and questioning the witnesses, including the police officers who wrote the citation," City Attorney Kristi Skillern said.

The program will be overseen by Skillern, Lufkin Municipal Court Administrator Lisa Ramos, Judge Chad Vier, and Juvenile Case Manager Cara Blair.

"Teen Court will teach our youth the importance of accountability and communication, while changing their perspective on law enforcement and the legal system," Blair said.

The program is currently seeking individuals for the upcoming 2023-24 academic year. Interested participants must apply by Sept. 1.

Applications are available online at the Teen Court Volunteer Application - Formstack.

Teen court is set to occur once a month at the following docket dates:

Oct. 23, 2023

Nov. 13, 2023

Jan. 29, 2024 Notice: There will be no court dates in December due to finals and holidays



Students must be enrolled in an Angelina County high school, or be homeschooled, available for all of the court dates, and be willing to commit for one school year in order to be eligible.

If you are selected, you must attend training on Sept. 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lufkin Municipal Court at 222 E. Shepherd Ave.