City of Lufkin sees severe flooding, asks residents to stay home

LUFKIN, Texas — In Lufkin, numerous power outages, trees and power lines down and isolated areas of flash flooding are being reported all across town due to the severe storm that hit moments ago.

City management is asking all residents to stay home is possible.

Water is reportedly up to the hoods of several vehicles stranded on Raguet Street at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue. The road is currently impassable.

There have been reports of two people stuck in a vehicle with a downed power line on top of it near Tulane Street.

Parts of Frank Avenue are also impassable.

Areas where flooding has been reported:

Kurth Drive

Tulane Street

Frank Avenue (underpass specifically and other isolated areas of Frank Avenue)

Raguet Street

Ellis Avenue

Kiln Avenue

Bynum Street

Hill Street

Douglas Street