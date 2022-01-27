City of Lufkin to shut down parts of downtown Sunday night

The areas of downtown Lufkin that will be closed include S. First St. from E. Frank Ave. to Burke Ave.; as well as E. Lufkin Ave. from S. First St. to Cotton Square.

LUFKIN, Texas — The City of Lufkin is planning to shut down parts of downtown on Sunday, Jan. 30, to begin the first phase of the "Lufkin FORWARD's streetscape initiative."

The areas of downtown Lufkin that will be closed include S. First St. from E. Frank Ave. to Burke Ave.; as well as E. Lufkin Ave. from S. First St. to Cotton Square.

"We are conducting this survey at night to minimize the inconvenience for downtown businesses, residents and visitors," said Asst. City Manager Kevin Gee.

Pape-Dawson Engineers, Inc. will be performing the site survey and design services. Their services include a vehicle-mounted laser scanner and drone that will navigate the limits of the area including locating existing buildings; roadways; driveways; drains; utility service connections; and other features downtown.

"Maintaining a clear line-of-sight from the survey vehicle to these features is critical," according to Gee.

This will lead to these areas being closed from 9 pm to 1 am on Sunday night. Parking on the street in any of these areas is prohibited, so any residents or visitors need to plan accordingly.