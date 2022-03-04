City of Marshall gives boil water notice for city water customers

The Public Works Department crews are currently repairing a 24-inch water main break that was damaged by a contractor on the corner of Alvin St. and S. Carter.

MARSHALL, Texas — The City of Marshall has released a boil water notice for all City Water customers Mar. 4.

Residents will experience low pressure or no water during this period of time while the crews are making the repairs. The city is asking residents to conserve water as the crews are working to diligently locate the break and repair the damage.